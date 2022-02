BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had a career-high and UAB program high 42 points on 14-for-23 shooting — including 8 for 16 from 3-point range — and the Blazers beat Middle Tennessee 97-75. The Blazers have won five of their last six games. Josh Jefferson had 19 points and six rebounds for the Blue Raiders, whose five-game winning streak ended.