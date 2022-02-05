The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Snowboarder Shaun White says the Beijing Games will be his last competition. The three-time gold medalist held a sometimes emotional news conference not far from the halfpipe where he’ll take his last competitive ride. The 35-year-old says it’s a decision that’s been building since a rough-and-tumble training stop in Austria in November. This has been a tough season for him — including an ankle injury, a bout with COVID-19 and a late unscheduled trip to Switzerland to secure his Olympic spot.