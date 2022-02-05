NASCAR celebrates ahead of radical race in LA Coliseum

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR seized the momentum it had hoped for ahead of its made-for-TV exhibition race to be held Sunday night in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Drivers hit the temporary track for the first time Saturday and were immediately energized by the temporary track inside the hallowed stadium. The Busch Light Clash is NASCAR’s unofficial season opener but has been held at Daytona International Speedway every year since its 1992 inception. The move to the Coliseum cost more than $1 million but has renewed enthusiasm for NASCAR ahead of its Feb. 21 season-opening Daytona 500.