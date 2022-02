LORETTO, Pa. — Jordan Minor tallied 16 points and 16 rebounds to carry Merrimack to a 65-64 overtime win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Malik Edmead’s layup gave Merrimack a 65-63 lead with 51 seconds left in overtime and Josh Cohen of St. Francis made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left, leaving the Red Flash behind by a point. Cohen scored a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists.