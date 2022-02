BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs had 18 points and Joe Reece scored 17 as Bowling Green breezed past Northern Illinois 87-65. Diggs hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Falcons (12-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Daeqwon Plowden added 13 points. Keshawn Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Huskies (6-14, 3-7).