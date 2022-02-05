Champagnie leads St. John’s past Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Julian Champagnie scored 21 points, including four free throws in the final 19 seconds, and St. John’s defeated Butler 75-72. There were 11 ties and 13 lead changes in the game. St. John’s broke the game’s final tie on a Dylan Addae-Wusu free throw with 2:15 remaining for a 69-68 lead. From there, two free throws by Tareq Coburn and four by Champagnie were enough to hold off the Bulldogs. A last-second 3-pointer by Butler failed to draw iron. Bo Hodges led the Bulldogs with a season-high 22 points.