Barnes scores 24, Kings hold on to beat Thunder 113-103

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings held on and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-103 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton added 13 points and a career-high 17 assists to help the Kings to their second win in three games following a seven-game losing streak. Moe Harkless also had a double-double for Sacramento with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Kings led nearly the entire game and trailed for only 30 seconds while stopping the Thunder’s three-game winning streak.