Aimaq, Harmon rally Utah Valley past Sam Houston 57-54

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq tossed in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Utah Valley scored the final eight points to beat Sam Houston 57-54. Aimaq and Justin Harmon each made a layup and two free throws in the game-ending run for the Wolverines (15-7, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Savion Flagg had 12 points for the Bearkats (14-11, 9-3). Sam Houston didn’t score after Javion May’s bucket gave the Bearkats a 54-49 lead with 3:38 remaining.