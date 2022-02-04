Seamus Power sets 36-hole record at Pebble to lead by 5

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Seamus Power is the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a record score. Power relied on his wedges for a 64 at Pebble Beach. That puts him at 128, one shot better than the 36-hole scoring record at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am previously shared by Nick Taylor and Phil Mickelson. Power was five shots to par better than Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam and Adam Svensson of Canada. Patrick Cantlay had a 68 at Spyglass Hill and was six shots behind. Cantlay is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 in the world.