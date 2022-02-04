Milik nets 3 as Marseille beats Angers 5-2 to move into 2nd

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik emphatically reminded coach Jorge Sampaoli of his ability with a hat trick as Marseille rallied from 2-0 down to beat visiting Angers 5-2 in the French league. Marseille moved one point above rival Nice and into second place for the automatic Champions League spot. The imposing Milik made a big impression when he joined on loan from Italian side Napoli last season by netting nine goals in 15 league games. But then he suddenly lost his place under Sampaoli. But the Poland striker took full advantage of a rare start at Stade Velodrome.