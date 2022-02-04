Kilde, 2 others get a 3rd run ahead of Olympic downhill

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic downhill favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was one of only three skiers to get a third run on the course after the final training session for the men’s race at the Beijing Games was halted. Kilde, two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer and Christof Innerhofer completed their runs before organizers stopped the third training session because of high winds. The men’s race is scheduled for Sunday. Kilde says “it’s good that they canceled and that they made a decision that we keep everybody safe for tomorrow.” The world’s best skiers only saw the Rock course up close for the first time on Thursday.