Hedman, Kyrou, Aho win big in Vegas NHL skills competition

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman won the Hardest Shot competition and St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou was the Fastest Skater during an NHL All-Star skills competition with a distinct Vegas flavor. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho won the Accuracy Shooting contest at T-Mobile Arena on a night when the biggest impressions were left by the Sin City settings and showmanship. Columbus’ Zach Werenski won the Fountain Face-Off, in which the All-Stars stood on a floating platform in the middle of the Bellagio casino’s famous fountains up the Strip and shot light-up pucks at a series of targets all around them. Several more All-Stars then played a game called 21 in ’22, in which they shot at a 35-foot outdoor wall of oversized playing cards in a version of blackjack.