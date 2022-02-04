Blackhawks interview Davidson, Tulsky for GM job

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed Kyle Davidson and Eric Tulsky for their general manager job. Davidson has been serving as the team’s interim GM. Tulsky is an assistant general manager with the Carolina Hurricanes. Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.