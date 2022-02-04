Big Ten This Week: Purdue out to change fortunes vs Michigan

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

No. 4 Purdue will be looking to change its fortunes against Michigan when the teams meet Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Wolverines have beaten Purdue five straight times. Purdue needs a win to keep pace with Illinois in the Big Ten race. Iowa is looking for a turnaround after dropping three of its last four games. Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens is averaging 25 points per game the last two weeks and bidding for conference freshman of the year. The best women’s game has No. 21 Iowa visiting No. 6 Michigan on Sunday.