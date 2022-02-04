Bettman: NHL going worldwide with revival of Global Series

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL is ready to go worldwide again after two years of coronavirus restrictions and a missed Olympics. Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the NHL Global Series will return next season with preseason games in Germany and Switzerland, followed by regular season games in Finland and the Czech Republic. The league also is engaged in discussions with the players on reviving the World Cup of Hockey for a possible 2024 return, the commissioner said before the All-Star weekend’s skills competition at T-Mobile Arena. Bettman also announced that the Florida Panthers will host the 2023 All-Star Weekend two decades after the event first visited the Miami area. The 2021 weekend was scheduled for Florida before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.