The Latest: Wind delays Olympic men’s ski training session

BEIJING (AP) — Organizers have delayed the start of the second men’s downhill training session at the Beijing Olympics due to strong winds. The session had been scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Beijing time but organizers will only make a decision then whether it can start at the new scheduled time of noon. The world’s best skiers only got the chance to see the Rock course up close for the first time on Thursday. There is a third training session scheduled Saturday before the men’s downhill opens the Alpine competition the following day.