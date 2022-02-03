Reese leads No. 17 Maryland women past Michigan State 67-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Angel Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds, Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-62 for its fourth straight victory. Maryland’s second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was helped off the court late in the first quarter after injuring her ankle. She was on the bench in the second half with crutches. Shyanne Sellers, getting extended minutes due to Owusu’s absence, had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Maryland. Nia Clouden made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Michigan State.