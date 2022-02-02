Welsh rugby makes moves to curb alcohol-related disorder

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The Welsh Rugby Union will sell weaker beer and order bars to be closed during the second half of matches during the Six Nations tournament in an effort to curb alcohol-related disorder by spectators at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. The move comes after incidents of poor behavior by fans at Wales’ 74,000-seat national stadium during international games in October and November. There were intrusions onto the field in consecutive games. WRU chief executive Steve Phillips says “we want our supporters to remain passionate and enthused … but we also need them to behave responsibly and to encourage those around them to do the same.”