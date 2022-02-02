Two-time WNBA MVP Delle Donne feels healthy, ready to play

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Elena Delle Donne is ready to play again. The two-time WNBA MVP has only been able to play three games the last two seasons because of back issues that required surgery. There was also the potential for complications if she got the coronavirus. Delle Donne, who played through three herniated discs when the Washington Mystics won the 2019 championship, said she hasn’t been in pain for “months.” Delle Donne will participate in the USA Basketball women’s national team training camp this week in Washington, but won’t play in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament next weekend. Mystics coach Mike Thibault will be one of the court coaches at the training camp.