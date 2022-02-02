Skiers finally discover unknown Beijing Olympic downhill

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Stefan Rogentin of Switzerland posted the fastest time of 1 minute, 44.0 seconds in the opening downhill training session of the Beijing Olympics. Adur Etzezarreta of Spain was 0.08 seconds behind in second and Christof Innerhofer of Italy was 0.26 behind in third. But times and placings were mostly irrelevant on a day when skiers were discovering the racing line for the first time. More training sessions will be held Friday and Saturday before the men’s downhill opens the Alpine competition on Sunday.