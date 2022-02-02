Shiffrin’s Slovakian rival has big plans for the Olympics

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin isn’t the only Alpine skier who could enter all five individual events at the Beijing Olympics and come away with multiple medals. Petra Vlhova has big plans of her own for the Winter Games. The tall Slovakian already wrapped up this season’s World Cup slalom title and can also win in giant slalom and combined. The Associated Press takes a look at some of the other big names and faces casual fans will want to be familiar with. Others to watch include Sofia Goggia, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Lara Gut-Behrami and Marco Odermatt.