MATCHDAY: Madrid visits Athletic in Copa quarterfinals

The Associated Press

Real Madrid tries to return to the Copa del Rey semifinals when it visits Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés Stadium. Madrid hasn’t made it to the last four since the 2018-19 season. Madrid is seeking its first Copa title since 2013-14. It will be the fourth meeting between Madrid and Athletic in two months. Madrid defeated Athletic in the final of the Spanish Super Cup last month in Saudi Arabia, and it also beat the Basque Country rival twice in Spanish league matches in December. Madrid will be without striker Karim Benzema because of a muscle injury.