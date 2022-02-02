Skip to Content
Late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma women win late at No. 9 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Liz Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left and late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma won 78-77 at ninth-ranked Baylor. Madi Williams had 20 points and the assist on the final basket. It was the second game in a row Scott hit a game-winning shot in the closing seconds for the 19-3 Sooners. Taylor Robertson scored 14 points. Sarah Andrews had 23 points for the 15-5 Bears, who had won five in a row since their loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 12. The game started late after Oklahoma had travel issues getting from Norman to Waco.

