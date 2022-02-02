Hot second half lifts Syracuse past NC State 89-82

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider scored 19 points apiece and Syracuse scored the last six points of the game to top North Carolina State 89-82. The Wolfpack pulled within 83-82 on a pair of Dereon Seabron free throws but Syracuse quickly answered with a Swider 3-pointer from the left wing. N.C. State missed its next five shots, and though the Orange missed its last seven from the floor, Syracuse saved itself going 3 of 4 from the foul line in the last three minutes. Terquavion Smith hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Wolfpack (10-13, 3-9) and Sebron had 17.