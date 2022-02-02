Harbaugh to stay at Michigan; Vikings target Rams’ O’Connell

By DAVE CAMPBELL and LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writers

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all. He has ended his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy. The Vikings have targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead. Harbaugh will return to his alma mater for an eighth season. No offer of the job was made to Harbaugh, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public.