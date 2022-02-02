Chloe’s change: Olympic champ Kim eyes 2nd gold on her terms

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

American snowboarder Chloe Kim is eyeing a second Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe on her terms. Kim stormed to victory as a teenager in South Korea four years ago before taking an extended break. The now 21-year-old says she’s a different person than she was in Pyeongchang. Kim has opened up about her mental health struggles, adding it’s important for her to acknowledge her emotions instead of burying them until she “explodes.” Kim will face a stiff challenge from fellow American Maddie Mastro among others as she attempts to become the first woman to win two gold medals on the halfpipe since the sport was introduced in 1998.