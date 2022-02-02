Browns refute tanking claims by former coach Hue Jackson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns say suggestions by former coach Hue Jackson that he was paid by the team to lose games are “completely fabricated.” Jackson, who is now coaching at Grambling, made several posts on Twitter inferring that he received bonus payments from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during his two-plus seasons with the team. Jackson made the claims while offering support to former Miami coach Brian Flores, who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams on allegations of racial discrimination and unethical practices. Jackson was fired eight games into the 2018 season. He went 3-36-1 with Cleveland, losing all 16 games in 2017.