Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics. Local organizers say there were 11 positive tests Monday for athletes and officials on a day 379 arrived at the airport. They were taken into isolation and could miss their events. The positive test rate of 2.9% compares to 0.66% for workers and media. The three-day trend is 40% higher for athletes and officials. Everyone at the Olympics must have daily PCR tests. That infection rate was 100 times higher Monday for athletes and officials than workers.