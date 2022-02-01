Van Riemsdyk scores late goal to lead Flyers past Jets 3-1

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4:09 left in the game to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Scott Laughton’s shot off goalie Connor Hellebuyck bounded straight to a streaking van Riemsdyk, and he pounded in the puck for his 11th goal of the season. Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom also scored for the Flyers. Kyle Connor scored his 25th goal for the Jets.