UN chief urges Ethiopia combatants to observe Olympic Truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is making “the strongest possible appeal” to all combatants in Ethiopia to observe the Olympic Truce and halt hostilities. The U.N. chief told reporters Tuesday that observing the truce can allow people in need throughout the country to receive humanitarian aid and can help pave the way for an inclusive dialogue involving all Ethiopians. Under the ancient Greek tradition an Olympic Truce is observed from the week before the Olympic games in Beijing start on Feb. 4 until the week after the Paralympics end on March 13. Ethiopia’s 14-month war has killed an estimated tens of thousands.