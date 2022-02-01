Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl has sold for $118,000 at auction. The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. He won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The live auction wrapped up Monday evening, hours before Brady formally announced his retirement Tuesday. Saco River Auction in Maine said the winning bidder Monday evening was a Brady fan from New England.