No. 19 Oregon women get past Arizona State 72-58

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 22 points, Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 19 Oregon beat Arizona State 72-58. Oregon scored 17 straight points in the first quarter — all scored by Sabally and Paopao. Sabally scored 11 points in the quarter to help the Ducks build a 22-13 lead after shooting 66.7%. Arizona State’s defense took over in the second quarter, holding Oregon to 35.7% shooting and 11 points. Arizona State closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to pull within 49-46. But Sabally opened the fourth with a basket and Oregon led by two possessions the rest of the way. The Ducks outscored Arizona State 23-12 in the fourth. Mael Gilles led Arizona State with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.