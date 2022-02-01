No. 15 Providence holds off St John’s 86-82 for 6th straight

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 19 points off the bench and Al Durham made eight straight free throws in the final 27 seconds as No. 15 Providence held off St. John’s 86-82 for its sixth consecutive victory. Nate Watson scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half for the surprising Friars, who hold a slim lead in the Big East standings over Villanova. They have their highest ranking in six years and are 19-2 for the first time since the 1972-73 season, when they went to their first Final Four. Providence was 27 for 33 at the foul line, while St. John’s went 4 of 11. Posh Alexander had 29 points and 12 assists for the scuffling Red Storm, both career highs for the sophomore guard.