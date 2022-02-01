Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:55 AM

Man U’s Greenwood questioned on suspicion of threats to kill

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remains in police custody as officers investigating an attack on a woman also started to question him on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. The 20-year-old forward was arrested initially on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault after police said they became “aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.” A court granted police until Wednesday to continue questioning Greenwood, who has not been charged. United says Greenwood “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content