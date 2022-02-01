Man U’s Greenwood questioned on suspicion of threats to kill

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remains in police custody as officers investigating an attack on a woman also started to question him on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. The 20-year-old forward was arrested initially on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault after police said they became “aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.” A court granted police until Wednesday to continue questioning Greenwood, who has not been charged. United says Greenwood “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”