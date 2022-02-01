Kreider scores 2 PPG, Rangers beat league-best Panthers 5-2

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider had two power-play goals and an assist and the New York Rangers beat the league-leading Florida Panthers 5-2. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Lafrenière also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots to help give coach Gerard Gallant his 300th career victory. New York heads into the All-Star break with four wins in its last six overall, and seven of eight at home. Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists. Spencer Knight had 30 saves for the Panthers, who have 69 points and are assured of having the best record in Eastern Conference at the break.