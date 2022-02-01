Ingram has 26, Pelicans rally for 111-101 win over Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak. The Pistons, who overcame a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland on Sunday, led 76-61 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But with Cade Cunningham sidelined by a hip pointer, they were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.Detroit’s Jerami Grant had 17 points in his return after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.