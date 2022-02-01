HBCU players hoping combine, Legacy Bowl boost NFL chances

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Frazier and other HBCU players have something to prove in 2022, and more opportunity to prove it. Nearly a year after none of their peers were selected in the NFL draft, Frazier and others from Historically Black Colleges and Universities participated in the first HBCU combine this past weekend, a week before Saturday’s Senior Bowl. They’re all hoping the combine boosts their chances in the upcoming April draft. Having no HBCU selected in the 2021 draft was painful for Frazier and others to watch.