Published 8:41 PM

Hall rescues No. 13 Michigan State in 65-63 win over Terps

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins 65-63. Hall led the Spartans with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps. Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland, which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes. Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans.

