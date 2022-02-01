Foreign athletes with non-EU shots can compete in France
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
Foreign athletes fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in their country are allowed to compete in France — whatever shots they have received — as long as they remain in a health bubble upon arrival, the French sports minister said. Since France introduced a so-called vaccine pass last month making vaccination mandatory to access sports venues and compete, it was unclear whether COVID-19 jabs that have not been approved in the European Union would be accepted.