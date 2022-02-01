Skip to Content
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

KRDO

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court. Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing. Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.

