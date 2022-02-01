Conflicting events for golf at Pebble Beach and Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press

The history is with Pebble Beach. The appearance money is in Saudi Arabia. Most of the top players from the top 50 in the world are at the Saudi International. The tournament is part of the Asian Tour. The field features Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with Phil Mickelson. It has six of the top 20 in the world. To get releases from the PGA Tour, they agreed to play Pebble Beach at least once in the next three years. The Pebble Beach field has only Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Daniel Berger from the top 20.