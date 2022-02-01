Cochran’s go-ahead basket lifts No. 4 Louisville over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kianna Smith had 21 points and Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead basket as No. 4 Louisville outlasted Miami 69-66. Cochran finished with 18 points, including her layup with 32 seconds remaining that gave Louisville (19-2, 9-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-66 advantage. Mykasa Robinson stole an inbounds pass and Smith’s two free throws with 11 seconds left gave Louisville its final margin. Miami (11-8, 4-5) took a 66-65 lead Marshall’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. Ja’Leah Williams had 16 points and Destiny Harden finished with 13 for the Hurricanes (11-8-, 4-5), who fell short of upsetting nationally ranked Louisville for the second time in three seasons. Miami beat then No. 2 Louisville 79-73 Feb. 17, 2019.