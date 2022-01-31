Wolfsburg the busiest on last day of transfers in Germany

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Wolfsburg has reacted to its dramatic fall in fortune with a flurry of activity as the winter transfer window closes in Germany. The Volkswagen-backed club was one of the Bundesliga’s busiest as it sold top goal-scorer Wout Weghorst, moved on other players, and brought in two more to replace them. Wolfsburg was playing in the Champions League earlier this season. It’s only two points above the relegation zone after failing to win any of its last 11 games across all competitions. Borussia Mönchengladbach has allowed Denis Zakaria to join Juventus, and United States left back George Bello has joined Arminia Bielefeld from Atlanta United.