Real Betis’ punishment for fan violence is reduced

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has cut Real Betis’ punishment for fan violence. It has closed only a section of its stadium instead of the entire venue after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa del Rey match. The federation had initially shut the Benito Villamarín Stadium after the object hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán on the head and forced the suspension of the game. Betis appealed the federation’s ruling and now only the section of the venue from where the object was thrown will be closed for the next two home matches.