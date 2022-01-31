Raptors end Hawks’ 7-game win streak behind Trent, Siakam

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 25 and the Toronto Raptors snapped Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak with a 106-100 victory. The Hawks were playing without All-Star guard Trae Young, who was scratched with a right shoulder contusion. Trent has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points for Atlanta, which never reclaimed the lead despite pulling within one late in the fourth.