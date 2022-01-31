MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball labor negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that’s threatened by a lockout. The sport’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract. The sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency. Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Tuesday’s session will be the first on the central issues since then and the sides are apart on many economic proposals.