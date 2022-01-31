John Harbaugh confident Ravens will bounce back next season

TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is “fired up” and ready to turn Baltimore into a contender again after a frustrating season that ended with six straight defeats. Baltimore finished 8-9, just the second losing season under Harbaugh. Despite injuries and other challenges, the Ravens were in the playoff hunt until the last week of the regular season. Harbaugh has begun laying the groundwork for next season, bringing back defensive Mike Macdonald. The Ravens coach also said Monday injured quarterback Lamar Jackson can resume workouts the day after the Super Bowl on Feb. 14.