Zardes, Miles Robinson, Aaronson start for US at Canada

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes, defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Brenden Aaronson were inserted into the starting lineup for the United States’ World Cup qualifier at Canada. Coach Gregg Berhalter moved defender Walker Zimmerman and forward Jesús Ferreira to the bench. Midfielder Tim Weah did not make the trip because the Canadian government did not consider him fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Zardes got his second start of qualifying, his first since the 1-0 loss at Panama in October. Midfielders Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams started together for the second straight match and just the third time overall.