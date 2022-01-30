With another Pegasus in the books, Stronach looks ahead

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Pegasus World Cup will continue. It may even expand. Planning is underway for the next Pegasus, now that the day headlined by Gulfstream Park playing host to one of the biggest-money races in North America is complete for another year. One idea on the table is adding a West Coast element to future Pegasus days, with 1/ST — the group that owns and operates Gulfstream — potentially looking to bring Santa Anita, another of its tracks in Southern California, somehow into the mix.