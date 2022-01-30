Skip to Content
Top-ranked Krejcikova, Siniakova win women’s doubles

KRDO

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have taken another major step in a partnership which began in junior ranks by winning the Australian Open women’s doubles 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 from unseeded Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Czech pair claimed their first Australian Open title to go with one Wimbledon and two French Open titles to move a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles. They were fully stretched by Danilina of Kazakhstan and Haddad Maia of Brazil who put together their partnership less than a month ago and were unbeaten in nine matches heading into the final. They won the Sydney Classic doubles title before tackling their first Grand Slam tournament together.

